Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $93.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,417.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $784,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

