Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Acquired by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 262.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Financial Institutions were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 89,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISI opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.53. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $30.81.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 18.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sidoti upgraded Financial Institutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Financial Institutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

