SFE Investment Counsel Has $17.44 Million Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

SFE Investment Counsel cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,198,065 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 136,184 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises about 5.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SFE Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.30% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $17,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Shares of CLF opened at $16.60 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

