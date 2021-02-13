First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. First Republic Bank comprises about 1.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,012,578,000 after buying an additional 141,849 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,817,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,310,000 after buying an additional 68,233 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after purchasing an additional 179,252 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $126.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

NYSE:FRC opened at $155.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.36. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $70.06 and a 12-month high of $166.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

