SFE Investment Counsel Sells 32,382 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

SFE Investment Counsel decreased its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,382 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 2.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of OKE opened at $45.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

