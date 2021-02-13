SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 124,071 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 538.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,071 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $331,000.

Shares of BSJP opened at $24.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $24.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.01.

