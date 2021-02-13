Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Community Capital Management Inc.

Community Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 8,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $988,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,397.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter C. Delongchamps sold 3,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,051 shares of company stock worth $3,549,902 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

GPI opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.20 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $95.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

