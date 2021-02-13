Progressive Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 2.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Fastenal by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Fastenal by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $47.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $118,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 5,950 shares of company stock worth $282,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

