Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after buying an additional 918,680 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after buying an additional 11,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after buying an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after buying an additional 17,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total transaction of $3,771,054.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $535,726.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.83. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.95.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.