Community Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Community Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dell Technologies makes up approximately 2.4% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Dell Technologies by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DELL opened at $80.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.48. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $60.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.53.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $7,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,722,695 shares of company stock valued at $124,809,126. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

