CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

CIX opened at C$19.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. CI Financial Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.53 and a 12-month high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$509.35 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 96,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,585,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 556,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,189,180. Also, Senior Officer Douglas J.R. Jamieson sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.23, for a total value of C$29,306.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,156,461.89. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares valued at $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

