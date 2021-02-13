Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 287,808.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,221 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $280,017,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth about $192,228,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,107,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,887,000 after purchasing an additional 427,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 610,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300,081 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.47.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $507.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.21 and a 200 day moving average of $460.00. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

