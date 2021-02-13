Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target Increased to C$12.70 by Analysts at Cormark

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price objective upped by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$12.70 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VII. TD Securities raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.93.

Shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) stock opened at C$8.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a PE ratio of -2.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$8.89.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

