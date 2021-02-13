HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Given New $560.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $445.61.

HubSpot stock opened at $502.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a one year low of $90.83 and a one year high of $527.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of -277.57 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.55 and its 200 day moving average is $336.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,526,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

