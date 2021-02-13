Thingschain (TIC) Achieves Market Cap of $82,513.30

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Thingschain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Thingschain has a total market cap of $82,513.30 and approximately $1,179.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,839.69 or 0.99957927 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00043477 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00080606 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014766 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

