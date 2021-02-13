NorthWestern Co. (NWE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

NorthWestern has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $45.06 and a 52 week high of $80.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average is $56.56. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.14). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWE. Barclays cut shares of NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

