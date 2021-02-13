Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.98-1.02 for the period.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a current ratio of 15.37. The company has a market cap of $938.51 million, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.38.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.