$4.40 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings per share of $4.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.69 and the lowest is $4.09. W.W. Grainger posted earnings of $4.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $18.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.74 to $19.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $20.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.99 to $21.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover W.W. Grainger.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $401.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $391.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $370.15.

In other news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total transaction of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $372.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $200.61 and a one year high of $427.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W.W. Grainger (GWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.