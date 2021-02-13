Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.47) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $157.92 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $178.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.38.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

