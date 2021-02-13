Foresight Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 9,593 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Moelis & Company by 18.9% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,891,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,453,000 after purchasing an additional 300,575 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,254,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,100,000 after buying an additional 219,278 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,627,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 814,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,634,000 after buying an additional 143,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 703,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after buying an additional 116,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,029.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

MC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

NYSE MC opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.01. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.06%.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

