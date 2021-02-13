Foresight Wealth Management LLC Acquires 7,500 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.45 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

