Foresight Wealth Management LLC Sells 768 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Foresight Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. All Stars Investment Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. All Stars Investment Ltd now owns 130,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Baidu from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.37.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $313.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $322.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

