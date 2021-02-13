BT Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

BT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. BT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Nano Dimension at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Nano Dimension during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nano Dimension by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNDM opened at $15.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.58. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $17.89.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.37). Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a negative net margin of 952.60%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

Nano Dimension Company Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

See Also: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.