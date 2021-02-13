Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,811,510,000 after buying an additional 377,871 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after buying an additional 617,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,662,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $868,446,000 after buying an additional 148,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 4,642,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $561,286,000 after buying an additional 28,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

