Doyle Wealth Management Has $502,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 605.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,946.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $123.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.02 and its 200-day moving average is $110.91. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.