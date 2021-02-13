Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Lipocine posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms recently commented on LPCN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

LPCN stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $161.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.75.

In other Lipocine news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lipocine by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 887,601 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lipocine by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.