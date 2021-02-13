Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Receives $37.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

TARS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $761,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $63.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.51.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.