Brokerages Set Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Target Price at $46.75

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RVMD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $49.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49. Revolution Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,336 shares of company stock worth $1,543,970.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 129.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after buying an additional 1,430,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 308.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after acquiring an additional 808,613 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,539,000. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,309,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,162,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revolution Medicines by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,741,000 after purchasing an additional 337,784 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

