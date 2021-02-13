Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.73.

Shares of INVH opened at $31.00 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.