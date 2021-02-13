Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on YELP. Royal Bank of Canada raised Yelp to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Yelp from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

YELP stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -217.46 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.95.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Yelp news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $12,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,134,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,830 shares of company stock valued at $35,541,963 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,260 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $267,088,000 after purchasing an additional 76,463 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020,503 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $80,772,000 after purchasing an additional 636,874 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,952,687 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $129,134,000 after purchasing an additional 393,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,677 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after purchasing an additional 350,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,378,000. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

