McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 407.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $82,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,196 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $182.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.92.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

