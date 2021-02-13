Good Life Advisors LLC Sells 65,478 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,478 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

SPTL stock opened at $42.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

