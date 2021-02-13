Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $403.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $131.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $444,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $5,806,500.00. Insiders have sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

