Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Falcon Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Falcon Minerals to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 130.4%.

Shares of FLMN opened at $3.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $341.79 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.78. Falcon Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.82.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FLMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Falcon Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

