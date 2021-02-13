Under Armour’s (UAA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their hold rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UAA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.08.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.37 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

