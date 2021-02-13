MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Up 9.5%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU)’s share price was up 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 1,092,425 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 529,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $277.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter. MOGU had a negative net margin of 309.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of MOGU in the third quarter worth about $2,879,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MOGU in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MOGU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the third quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MOGU by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

