Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62. 2,157,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,902,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

