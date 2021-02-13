Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price traded up 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.62. 2,157,080 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,902,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of $526.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.