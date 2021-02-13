Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Trading Up 16.7%

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) rose 16.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 16,635,082 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 6,937,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLBS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.55.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caladrius Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) by 119.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,146 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Caladrius Biosciences worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS)

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cellular therapeutic product candidates to address diseases and conditions caused by ischemia. Its product candidates include developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases, such as CLBS12 for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; CLBS16, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; CLBS14, a regenerative medicine advanced therapy for treating no-option refractory disabling angina.

