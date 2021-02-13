Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 26.8% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price rose 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 3,701,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,627,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,992,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Yalla Group during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

