Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Trading 26.8% Higher

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA)’s stock price rose 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.35 and last traded at $40.62. Approximately 3,701,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,627,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.03.
Several equities analysts recently commented on YALA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66.
Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)
Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.
