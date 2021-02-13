Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AOZOY opened at $5.11 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.

Aozora Bank Company Profile

Aozora Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Group, Institutional Banking Group, Allied Banking Group, Specialty Finance Group, International Finance Group, and Financial Markets Group segments.

