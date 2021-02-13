Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aozora Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOZOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the January 14th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AOZOY opened at $5.11 on Friday. Aozora Bank has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.41.
Aozora Bank Company Profile
