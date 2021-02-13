American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.78 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.
American Lithium Minerals Company Profile
