American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Short Interest Update

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,600 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the January 14th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,946,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.78 on Friday. American Lithium Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44.

American Lithium Minerals Company Profile

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on investigating prospective lithium opportunities. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in 88 unpatented mining claims in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

