Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Short Interest Update

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 284.6% from the January 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ajinomoto stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ajinomoto has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $24.74.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32.

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries.

