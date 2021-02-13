Ark Restaurants (ARKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.77 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%.

Shares of Ark Restaurants stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $66.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.40. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $22.85.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of October 3, 2020, it owned and/or operated 20 restaurants and bars, including 5 facilities located in New York City; 2 in Washington, DC; 5 in Las Vegas, Nevada; 3 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; 3 on the east coast of Florida; and 2 on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

