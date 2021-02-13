Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,653,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,976,000 after buying an additional 856,489 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,439,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,186,000 after buying an additional 256,000 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,483,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 89.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,030,000 after buying an additional 39,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,665,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,298,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $180.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $101.87 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.29.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

