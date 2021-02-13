Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Invests $1.25 Million in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CTS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in CTS by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in CTS by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in CTS by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CTS by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTS opened at $32.70 on Friday. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $37.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $123.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CTS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

