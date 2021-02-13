Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Given New $192.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $254.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $185.64.

Seagen stock opened at $165.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average of $176.63. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.29 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a one year low of $90.57 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Seagen will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $2,605,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.57, for a total transaction of $4,859,976.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,017 shares of company stock worth $31,701,673 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

