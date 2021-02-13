National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.22 Million Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 496.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRVL stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $323,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,315 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,989 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

