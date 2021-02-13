National Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.36.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $164.46 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The stock has a market cap of $70.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.