Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 233,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 909,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $44.20. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

