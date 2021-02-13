ITO Utility Token Hits 24 Hour Volume of $225.00 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. During the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ITO Utility Token has a total market capitalization of $216,416.36 and $225.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00060348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.18 or 0.00279337 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00097319 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00079724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00089974 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,913.10 or 0.97765435 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 tokens. The official message board for ITO Utility Token is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

